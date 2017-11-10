MA: State Police Head Retires Amid Criticism Of Altered Report

The superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police is retiring days after he was accused of ordering a trooper to alter a police report after arresting a judge’s daughter.

Col. Richard McKeon announced his retirement in an email to troopers Friday. The action comes a day after Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said he was investigating the allegations.

Trooper Ryan Sceviour says in a federal lawsuit filed this week that he was ordered to alter the police report to remove embarrassing information about the daughter of a judge who allegedly failed sobriety tests and indicated she was a heroin addict.

State police admitted the trooper was asked to alter the report. They’ve defended the action. State Police say he was asked to remove comments that weren’t relevant to her arrest.

McKeon’s retirement is effective Nov. 17.

** Story courtesy of the Associated Press. **

