Marshfield: Annual Mattress Fundraiser for Friends of Music this Sunday

Need a new mattress? Well head on over to Marshfield High School.

Marshfield Friends of Music is holding their annual Mattress Fundraiser on Sunday with mattresses for sale in the high school cafeteria.

Town Administrator Michael Maresco tells WATD News they have had success with this program in the past and they hope that trend continues.

Maresco says money raised through the fundraiser helps to cover a wide array of expenses.

Maresco says customers have options available when it comes to delivery and payment plans.

The Mattress Fundraiser will be held this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Marshfield High School Cafeteria.

