Marshfield: Annual Thanksgiving Food Pantry Drive Underway

The Marshfield Food Pantry is holding a food drive to help local families in need this Thanksgiving.

“We have a food distribution for Marshfield Families on Saturday, November 18th where we give families all the fixings for Thanksgiving dinner…everything from turkey to apple cider to apple pie. So the families come in and they register and they’re able to get all the food they need to provide a nice thanksgiving dinner for their families,” said volunteer Arlene Dabrowski.

Dabrowski tells WATD News that the drive makes a big difference for many families over the holiday season.

“Typically we get about 200-250 families that come on the 18th for food. It is a great event and really a great way for us to help our neighbors in need,” said Dabrowski.

Donations can be accepted at the food pantry, which is located in Library Plaza.

Online donations are also being accepted at MarshfieldFoodPantry.org.

