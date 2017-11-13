Marshfield: Annual Thanksgiving Food Pantry Drive Underway

– Posted on November 13, 2017Posted in: Local News
The Marshfield Food Pantry is holding a food drive to help local families in need this Thanksgiving.
“We have a food distribution for Marshfield Families on Saturday, November 18th where we give families all the fixings for Thanksgiving dinner…everything from turkey to apple cider to apple pie. So the families come in and they register and they’re able to get all the food they need to provide a nice thanksgiving dinner for their families,” said volunteer Arlene Dabrowski.
Dabrowski tells WATD News that the drive makes a big difference for many families over the holiday season.
“Typically we get about 200-250 families that come on the 18th for food. It is a great event and really a great way for us to help our neighbors in need,” said Dabrowski.
Donations can be accepted at the food pantry, which is located in Library Plaza.
Online donations are also being accepted at MarshfieldFoodPantry.org.
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.