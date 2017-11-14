Marshfield: Board of Public Works Members Against Proposed Charter Changes

In Marshfield, the Charter Review Committee is proposing to make the Board of Public Works an appointed board, rather than the elected board it currently is.

Two members of the BPW, Chairman John Vallier and John Cusick, voiced their opposition to the change.

“As it’s constructed now, it’s working well with the Board of Selectmen. I think the two boards will continue to work well together,” said Vallier. “It’s all about being fiscally responsible, also professional, and make sure that any disagreements are handled quickly, professionally, and civilly.”

John Cusick was in favor of an elected board, and called into question results from a poll by the Charter Review Committee that was posted on the town website. Of the 186 respondents, 122 (65.59%) were not in favor of boards being appointed.

Vice-Chairman Steve Robbins wanted to wait until a finalized article was submitted to comment.

“I just think having the second-largest or the third-largest budget in town, it should have, like the school committee, an elected board overseeing it,” said Vallier.

The proposed charter changes would be voted on at a Special Town Meeting, likely in January.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising