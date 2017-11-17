Marshfield: Board of Public Works Vice-Chair Supports Charter Review Committee’s Proposed Elimination of the Board

The Marshfield Board of Public Works Vice-Chair Steve Robbins appeared before the town’s Charter Review Committee Thursday night, and shared his recommendation regarding a contentious proposal, that would dissolve the very board that he sits on.

Robbins told the committee that he supports the controversial town charter proposal, which calls for the dissolution of the Board of Public Works and which would instead place the D.P.W. under the control of a strong town manager.

“I agree with the proposed charter change, which would be the elimination of the Board of Public Works.

One thing we didn’t talk about tonight is that there would be added duties that the elected board does, and that’s why there’s some sort of a move to go to 5 selectmen to oversee it.

If feel that the duties of our Department of Public Works is just too great at this point in time, and the department should be managed or overseen and coordinated with a paid professional that’s in the building all the time,” Robbins explained.

Robbins also addressed, head-on, a rumor that he wants to get rid of the Board of Public Works because he’s got some sort of beef with a board member.

He said, “Absolutely not. That is one-percent incorrect. People talk. They can talk all they want. It’s not about me, it’s not about my other board members, it’s not about past board members – it’s not about future board members. It’s what’s best for the Town of Marshfield.”

