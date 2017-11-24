Marshfield: Community Christmas Collecting Donations at the Fairgrounds Everyday from Noon to 5 PM

Marshfield Community Christmas needs your input, especially your donations when it comes to providing toys and some help for local families this Christmas.

You can drop off toys at the Marshfield Fairgrounds every day, from noon to 5 p.m.

George Earle, the “head elf” who runs the operation, tells WATD’s Christine James more about who they are and what they do:

