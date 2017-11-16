Marshfield: Community Christmas Telethon Right Around the Corner

It’s a show filled with lots of local talent and it’s all to benefit a great cause. Marshfield Community Christmas works to make sure Marshfield families that otherwise would have to go without, get some help to put gifts under the tree for their kids and a few things for this dinner table as well. The telethon, on Friday December 8th, is the biggest fundraiser of the year. Christine James caught up with Michael Maresco for more details.

Click on Image for More Information:

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising