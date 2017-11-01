Marshfield: Cops For Kids with Cancer Returns to Mamma Mia’s for Annual Fundraiser

A night of food, fun and raffles and it’s all to benefit Cops for Kids with Cancer. Christine James sat down with in-studio guests MSP Lt. Col. Tom Grenham, April Oliveira of Mamma Mia’s Restaurant and Marshfield Police Chief Phil Tavares for details.

