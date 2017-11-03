Marshfield: Council on Aging Holiday Craft Fair This Saturday

By
Lenny Rowe
Posted on November 3, 2017

With the holidays around the corner, finding a unique present for a loved one can be a challenge.

But the Marshfield Council on Aging might have your solution at its Annual Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday.

“We’re going to have 35 crafters with very unusual and unique items,” said Peg Davis, the President of the COA Boosters.

From holiday ornaments, to jewelry, artwork, toys, and handbags they have it all. There’s even gifts for your alpaca or your dog.

Chili and chowder will be served at the event, along with a bake sale with a wide variety of items.

“We always look for crafters that do unusual things that we haven’t seen everywhere else,” said Davis. “Something that may be unique and something that you may not find at your usual craft fair.”

The Marshfield COA Craft Fair is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Senior Center at 240 Webster Street.

