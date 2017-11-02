Marshfield: Drug Overdoses on the Rise in Town

Officials in Marshfield say there were six drug overdose calls in town last month.

Deputy Fire Chief Louis Cipullo says the fire department responded to four of those calls.

“There were three Narcan administrations by the Fire Department, and one had died prior to us getting there,” said Cipullo.

A 44-year-old male, not identified, was found dead near Rexhame Beach. Not included in the six people was a Marshfield resident in their 20’s, who overdosed and died out of town.

In addition, Cipullo says the Police Department used Narcan in two cases.

“People have to understand that this truly is a problem that’s here in Marshfield,” said Cipullo. “It’s here. It’s in Brockton – with higher numbers probably, but it’s everywhere.”

Last October just two overdoses were reported, both were reversed with Narcan.

Across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report there were 65,094 drug overdose deaths in a 12-month span until March last year. There were 2,160 deaths reported in Massachusetts in that frame.

