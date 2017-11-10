Marshfield: Fundraiser for Kids with Cancer a Huge Hit

It was standing-room only at Mama Mia’s in Marshfield, as hundreds of people came out to support the Cops for Kids with Cancer fundraiser.

With food, music, and raffle prizes, people were all donating to the cause. The funds go directly to families, a $5,000 check for those in need, to spend however they want.

“They can use it for a vacation, they can use it for bills, they can use it for a swing set,” said State Police Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Grenham. “There’s no strings attached. This is given to them to whatever they think will benefit their family most and their child most.”

The cause means a lot to Grenham, as his now 14-year-old daughter was diagnosed with leukemia when she was three.

“The community that shows up and comes to the event, I couldn’t speak higher about our community here in Marshfield, absolutely outstanding,” said Grenham.

The parking lot was filled with cars, and throughout the restaurant, it was wall-to-wall with people supporting the cause.

“This is so amazing, to see the whole community come together,” said April Oliveira, the Marketing Director for Mama Mia’s. “Even different restaurants donating, and just everybody participating. It’s amazing to see everyone come together for such a great cause.”

Even outside of Marshfield, other Mama Mia’s restaurants were getting involved. Oliveira said the six resturants and Carmela’s each donated 10% of food sales last night to Cops for Kids with Cancer.

“They do a tremendous job making sure they can help all the kids in need,” said Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz.

“It’s always a lot of fun, although you can’t find a place to park around here,” he said with a laugh.

There was a clear sense of unity in the crowd.

“All you have to do is tell the citizens of Marshfield you need help, and they’re there with their generosity, and their checks,” said Town Administrator Michael Maresco.

For more information, visit copsforkidswithcancer.org/donation-mamma-mias/.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising