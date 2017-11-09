Marshfield: Funds Denied by CPC to Move Pratt House Barn to Fairgrounds

Negotiations for the barn on Marshfield’s 18th Century Pratt House continue on.

The Marshfield Community Preservation Committee denied Historical Commission member Cindy Castro’s requests to fund the relocation of the barn to the Marshfield Fair.

Marshfield CPC Chair Kevin Cantwell explains the committee’s reasoning:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/CPCPRATTSPRAT1.mp3

Castro ultimately agreed with the CPC’s decision:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/CPCPRATTSPRAT2.mp3

The Marshfield Board of Selectmen could decide the fate of the Pratt Barn as early as next Monday; the Historical Commission and CPC will meet again on the matter in December.

