Marshfield: Hundreds Pack Station Eight for Brian Stratton Family Benefit

At Station Eight in Marshfield, over 300 people gathered to support the family members of the late Brian Stratton.

Stratton was a native of Marshfield who supported local charities through music. He was the host of Friends with Benefits on WATD. Stratton passed away at the age of 49 due to a genetic heart defect.

He was planning an ALS benefit at Station Eight before his untimely passing. With the legacy Stratton left behind, restaurant General Manager Michael Pavone decided to dedicate Wednesday night to Stratton’s four children.

“I’ve known Brian for over 40 years. Just a great gentleman, a great father. He did a lot for the community – not only Marshfield, but the South Shore,” said Pavone. “I basically call Brian a network guy. He got so many musicians starting out a job, just through contacts. He’s just a great guy.”

With live bands and raffle tickets, Pavone said the event raised roughly $10,000 for Stratton’s children.

While not physically present, Stratton once again had a way to bring the community together for a common cause.

“It’s incredible. It would be surprising if we haven’t seen it a hundred times throughout our childhood,” said Joshua Stratton. “My father would put things like this together, and the crowds would just mass behind him.”

“It’s great, it’s so crazy,” said Brian’s daughter, Emma Stratton. “I’m not really used to this kind of stuff, because he’s always been helping other people.”

From the bar to the live stage, Station Eight was packed with people. Almost everyone in the room had a story about Stratton, or a time he helped them out.

“He was a great guy, a caring person, always doing things for others,” said Brian’s son, Brentyn Stratton. “Starting donations, anything you could name. The CD’s he produced, he would give to charity. Just a kind, helping person.”

Stratton’s band, The Infractions, took to the stage with members across the years.

Family members were presented with a state citation from the Town of Marshfield and the state House of Representatives, recognizing Wednesday as “Brian Stratton Day” in Marshfield.

“It’s a tremendous loss,” said State Representative Jim Cantwell. “But I think his spirit will continue, because people saw what he did to help bring people together.”

“You know, it’s awesome. It really shows how much people cared about my dad,” said Nate Stratton. “That really means the world to me, because it’s tough.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Stratton’s honor, and has raised $10,000 in less than a month. More information can be found at gofundme.com/brian-stratton-memorial-fund.

