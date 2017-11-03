Marshfield: Man Who Made Threats to Community Held Without Bail

Surprise is the nature of the Andrew Lomuscio case. He graduated from Marshfield High School a popular athlete. As he started college disturbing behavior emerged. He had bizarre encounters with police. Then a college classmate embarrassed him before a roomful of students by telling him to stop watching her or she’d punch him in the face. That was Tuesday. At 5 a.m. Wednesday morning he posted a video of himself online threatening to shoot Marshfield athletes and to burn the town because he was a dragon. After his arrest, as these facts seeped out in his multiple court appearances Thursday, a familiar course re-established. He would likely go to a psychiatric institution for evaluation rather than jail. Then, forensic psychologist Daniel Richard spoke with him for an hour and a half and told Judge James Sullivan he found no evidence of mental illness. Lomuscio, on his 19th birthday, in a hospital Johnny and restraints, was suddenly headed to a solitary confinement cell in the prison around the corner. He’s prescribed anti-depressant drugs, displayed threatening behavior and has to be considered a potential danger to himself. The Plymouth County House of Correction can isolate people who pose a danger to themselves only in solitary confinement. Sullivan and Richard, Assistant DA Christine Griffin and Lomuscio’s attorney Tim Shyne engaged in a very long side-bar under the cloak of white noise poured into the courtroom. The result, Richard would find a psychiatric bed for Lomuscio in Worcester. He has been charged with threats to commit a crime, electronic threat to use a firearm to disrupt a school and threats to evacuate or disrupt a school. He is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

