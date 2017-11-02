Marshfield: Police Take Action After Threatening Comments Made to Community/Students

Updated on 11/02/17 at Noon:

A 19-year-old man is under arrest and facing charges in connection with make threatening comments directed at the Marshfield Rams and the Town of Marshfield.

He also reportedly put this in video form.

The man who turns 19 today, reportedly made the comments posting them on social media saying he was going to kill the Marshfield Rams with a gun and burn the Town of Marshfield down.

Marshfield Police Chief Phil Tavares confirmed for WATD that a person is in custody and is facing charges in connection with the threats.

The Marshfield School Superintendent did release a statement earlier today:

Statement from the Marshfield Superintendent of Schools:

Marshfield Police were notified late last evening that a young adult in the community made threatening comments to the Town of Marshfield and all Marshfield Rams on social media. Marshfield Police immediately intervened with appropriate police/medical intervention and the adult has been removed from our community. We have asked the Marshfield Police Department to provide an additional presence at our schools this morning for safety purposes. Marshfield Police will continue to investigate this threat to ensure the safety of our community. Our primary concern is the safety and security of every student who is entrusted to our care. The district/school administration and police department take this responsibility very seriously and will continue to do so. Our guidance department and counseling staff will be ready to assist any student who might be impacted in anyway. If additional information becomes available we will communicate that electronically using ConnectEd.

