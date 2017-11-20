Marshfield: Residents Look at Banning Plastic Bags in Town

By
Amy Leonard
Posted on November 20, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

Marshfield may be the next town banning the use of plastic bags at grocery stores.

A group of concerned citizens are pushing to do away with plastic bags and instead encourage the use of paper and reusable bags.

That’s Marshfield resident, Jeanne Ryer, who is part of the group that has been meeting with many town boards including the Board of Health in order to get their feedback

Ryer says to address this concern, they have referenced MassGreenDot.org, a website that compiles information from the 56 cities and towns that have passed this ban

The group will be meeting with the Board of Selectmen in the near future, and hope to present the article at Spring Town Meeting.

 

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About Amy Leonard

Amy Leonard grew up in Carver and always had a passion for radio. She studied radio production at New England Institute of Technology in Rhode Island, then moved to Martha's Vineyard where she worked as a DJ at WVVY producing the midday show called PB and Jams. She has since then camped across the country to California but has made her way back to the only home she knows, the South Shore.