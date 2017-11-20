Marshfield: Residents Look at Banning Plastic Bags in Town

Marshfield may be the next town banning the use of plastic bags at grocery stores.

A group of concerned citizens are pushing to do away with plastic bags and instead encourage the use of paper and reusable bags.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/BagBan1.mp3

That’s Marshfield resident, Jeanne Ryer, who is part of the group that has been meeting with many town boards including the Board of Health in order to get their feedback

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/BagBan3.mp3

Ryer says to address this concern, they have referenced MassGreenDot.org, a website that compiles information from the 56 cities and towns that have passed this ban

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/BagBan5.mp3

The group will be meeting with the Board of Selectmen in the near future, and hope to present the article at Spring Town Meeting.

