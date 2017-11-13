Marshfield: Road Repairs Begin Tuesday Night on Rt. 139/3A Intersection

Motorists should be aware of roadwork beginning in Marshfield on Route 139 on Tuesday night. They were originally slated to begin Monday, but inclement weather has caused a delay.

Deputy Superintendent of Marshfield DPW, Shawn Patterson, says crews will begin permanent road repairs now that the replacement water main is secured. Patterson says it’s going to take about 4 nights to complete.

Patterson explains where and how long road closures will be in effect.

“We are going to be blocking off 139 from Walgreens intersection down to Old Ocean Street. Work will begin at 7 PM and the road will be re-opened at 6 in the morning,” said Patterson.

Patterson says traffic will be re-routed using the same plan used before when dealing with the water main break.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising