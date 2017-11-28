Marshfield: Selectmen Address Noise Complaints Concerning Roht Marine

Marshfield has only one license for outdoor entertainment, Roht Marine on the banks of the North River. The town’s noise bylaw applies to indoor music. The water does funny things to sound, so some neighbors across the river in Scituate don’t mind it, while residents of Damon’s Point downstream complain loudly.

Marshfield Selectmen heard from all sides Monday night. By a split vote they issued a warning to Roht Marine.

Chairman of Marshfield Selectmen Mike Bradley:

As noise complaints streamed into the Marshfield Police Station last summer, marina owner Eric Roht worked with police chief Phil Tavares to make changes and develop a plan to contain the sound. Selectmen urged them to continue that work before opening next year for the season.

