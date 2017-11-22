Marshfield: Volunteers Help Save Christmas-Trees, Just In Time

A local non-profit nearly had to cancel a fundraising initiative, but a community wide effort came through just in time.

David Singer, of Brook’s World Christmas Tree, holds a fundraiser every year in memory of his son with proceeds going to help kids in Marshfield and other local communities.

However, Singer told WATD’s Ed Perry that when the truck filled with trees pulled into the Roche Bros in Marshfield earlier today, they realized there was a problem.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/TREEUNLOAD1.mp3

Gary was among those who came down to help.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/TREEUNLOADGARY1.mp3

WATD’s own Rob Hakala also came down to lend a hand.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/TREEUNLOADROB1.mp3

Tree sales begin Friday.

Ed Perry Helping Unload





