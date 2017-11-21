Mashpee: Wampanoags Reclaim Language Lost to Colonization

The Massachusetts tribe whose ancestors shared a Thanksgiving meal with the Pilgrims nearly 400 years ago is reclaiming its long lost language.

The Mashpee Wampanoag tribe of Massachusetts is in its second year of operating a preschool immersion program where only the tribe’s native tongue is permitted. The tribe also is running a new language class at the local public high school.

Jessie “Little Doe” Baird is the tribe’s vice chairwoman. She says some 500 people have taken Wampanoag lessons since it launched language reclamation efforts in the 1990′s.

Most of country’s over 500 tribes are engaged in some form of language preservation. But the Mashpee Wampanoags are one of the few to have brought back their language without having any surviving adult speakers.

-A.P. News

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising