Milton: Four Day Shotgun Hunt Starts Tuesday at Blue Hills

A four day controlled shotgun hunt will begin Tuesday in the Blue Hills.

Milton Police say the hunt, which is being run through the Blue Hills Deer Management Program, will take place Tuesday, Thursday, Dec. 5 and Dec. 7.

The Blue Hills Reservation comprises more than 7,000 acres and 3,965 acres will be opened to shotgun hunting during these dates.

Police also say motorists should expect road closures while the hunt is taking place.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising