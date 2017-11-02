Norwell: An Offer of a New Lease for The Eating Establishment Forthcoming

It’s hard to think about not being able to get some really good french toast at one of the area’s best breakfast places, The Eating Establishment in Assinippi.

With their very existence threatened with the corporate buyout of Tedeschi’s (who owned the building) by 7-11 corporation and saying they did not want to renew the restaurant’s lease–it didn’t look so good with a planned shutdown before the end of the year.

Now, things look better, according to eating establishment owner Stephen Matheny.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/eating-estab-1-.mp3

Stephen and Alice Matheny hope a new lease will work out so they can keep running their place, snuggled into the back of the Assinippi General Store.

Some people have been customers for over 40 years.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/eating-estab-2-.mp3

There is a petition on change.org to tell 7-11 how you feel, over 4,000 people have signed it in the past few days with a goal of 5,000.

