Norwell: New Salt Marsh Sentinel Programs Around the South Shore

The North & South Rivers Watershed Association hopes to get South Shore residents living on or near marshes involved in a new citizen science program.

NSRWA Executive Director Samantha Woods explains more about the new salt marsh sentinel programs:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/SALTMARSHHEALTH1.mp3

Woods says salt marshes are now susceptible to newer dangers than in previous years:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/SALTMARSHHEALTH2.mp3

The salt marsh sentinel programs are popping up all across the South Shore; interested parties should contact the North & South Rivers Watershed Association’s offices in Norwell.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising