Norwell: Selectmen Vote to Move Forward with New Library Project

Norwell’s Board of Selectmen voted to move forward with building a new library.
The current library which sits next to the high school is outdated and Norwell Selectman Jason Brown says many updates will be added to the new building.
Brown says the next step is to have a special town meeting and a ballot vote .
Norwell received over $6 million in grant money from the state which will cover almost half of the over $15 million the project is estimated to cost.
Norwell’s special town meeting for the debt exclusion override for the library project will be held on Monday, December 4th.
