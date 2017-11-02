Norwell: Selectmen Vote to Move Forward with New Library Project

Norwell’s Board of Selectmen voted to move forward with building a new library.

The current library which sits next to the high school is outdated and Norwell Selectman Jason Brown says many updates will be added to the new building.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/norwell1-11-2-2017.mp3

Brown says the next step is to have a special town meeting and a ballot vote .

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/norwell2-11-2-2017.mp3

Norwell received over $6 million in grant money from the state which will cover almost half of the over $15 million the project is estimated to cost.

Norwell’s special town meeting for the debt exclusion override for the library project will be held on Monday, December 4th.

