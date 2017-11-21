Hanover: The Eating Establishment Granted New Lease

By
Christine James
Posted on November 21, 2017Posted in: Local News

Good news for the patrons and owners of the Eating Establishment at the Assinippi General Store in Hanover. This south shore restaurant favorite will not be shutting down at the end of the year because of the new owner’s plans to put something else there. A new lease was signed and sent on Monday. Stephen Matheny and his wife own the popular eatery. The building, owned for years by the Tedeschi Family was sold to 7-Eleven corporation and they are the new owners. Public outcry over the possibility of the restaurant’s lease not being renewed was able to sway 7-Eleven to offer a new lease. An online petition gathered thousands of signatures and comments in support of the Eating Establishment.

Photo Credit: Commons on Wikimedia

Photo Credit: Commons on Wikimedia

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About Christine James

Christine James is the Managing News Editor, and anchor at WATD. She has been a fixture here since 1990. Along the way in her WATD newsroom journey, she has won numerous broadcast awards including the Associated Press and Edward R. Murrow National Award for "Best Newscast."