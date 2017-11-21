Hanover: The Eating Establishment Granted New Lease

Good news for the patrons and owners of the Eating Establishment at the Assinippi General Store in Hanover. This south shore restaurant favorite will not be shutting down at the end of the year because of the new owner’s plans to put something else there. A new lease was signed and sent on Monday. Stephen Matheny and his wife own the popular eatery. The building, owned for years by the Tedeschi Family was sold to 7-Eleven corporation and they are the new owners. Public outcry over the possibility of the restaurant’s lease not being renewed was able to sway 7-Eleven to offer a new lease. An online petition gathered thousands of signatures and comments in support of the Eating Establishment.

