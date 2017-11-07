Pembroke: Fisheries Commission Continue the Fight with Brockton Over Silver Lake Water Supply

Brockton may not care if thousands of herring rot in the city’s public water supply, but Pembroke does. The Pembroke fisheries commission has worked to make the upstream run second in the state – nearly 400,000 fish this spring. But, Brockton diverts water from Pembroke’s Furnace Pond into Silver Lake and juvenile fish go with the water. Brockton has drained Silver Lake to a level so low it’s no longer the source of the Jones River in Kingston.

Fisheries Commissioner Bill Boulter:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Boulter-11-7.mp3

Pembroke Selectmen have written letters to the City of Brockton regarding the problem and have not received a response. They may seek relief through town counsel.

