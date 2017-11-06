Pembroke: Proposed 40B Off Water Street Drawing Criticism

Pembroke has an excellent record of encouraging affordable housing. But all the town boards object to a proposed 40B, affordable housing project, off Water Street. That’s the end of Water Street along the North River, not the cut-through end. People of that end held a neighborhood meeting Sunday afternoon and invited WATD’s Charles Mathewson.

