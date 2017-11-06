Pembroke: Proposed 40B Off Water Street Drawing Criticism

By
Charles Mathewson
Posted on November 6, 2017

Pembroke has an excellent record of encouraging affordable housing. But all the town boards object to a proposed 40B, affordable housing project, off Water Street. That’s the end of Water Street along the North River, not the cut-through end. People of that end held a neighborhood meeting Sunday afternoon and invited WATD’s Charles Mathewson.

