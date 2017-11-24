Plymouth: 51 People Re-Enact the First Thanksgiving Walk to Church

Every Thanksgiving morning since 1921, people representing the 51 surviving colonists of Plymouth re-enact a description of the walk to church.

To the beat of a drum they walk along the waterfront, up Leyden Street and to the top of Burial Hill. They sing psalms, hear the words of William Bradford and return.

Here’s some of what it sounded like this year.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Progress-11-24.mp3



Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising