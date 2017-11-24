Plymouth: 51 People Re-Enact the First Thanksgiving Walk to Church

By
Charles Mathewson
Posted on November 24, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

Every Thanksgiving morning since 1921, people representing the 51 surviving colonists of Plymouth re-enact a description of the walk to church.

To the beat of a drum they walk along the waterfront, up Leyden Street and to the top of Burial Hill. They sing psalms, hear the words of William Bradford and return.

Here’s some of what it sounded like this year.


walk

 

About Charles Mathewson

Charles Mathewson worked in print journalism for more than two decades as a reporter and editor, and has won several regional and national awards. He resides in Plymouth where he writes fiction and paints, when not producing award-winning news as a reporter for WATD.