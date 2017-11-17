Plymouth: America’s Hometown Thanksgiving Events Kick-Off Today

Join the excitement today in Plymouth for the beginning of America’s Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration.

The three-day event kicks off tonight with a free patriotic concert which begins at 7:00 p.m. at Memorial Hall.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/AHTC1.mp3

That’s Executive Director of America’s Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration, Olly DeMacedo, who says the weekend will feature music, food and of course the Thanksgiving parade.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/AHTC3.mp3

There will also be a float featuring a train for visitors to place non-perishable food items in as it goes by to be donated to those less fortunate.

Saturday’s Thanksgiving Parade begins at 11:00 a.m. followed by fun activities such as the New England Food Festival and a Portal to the past Historical Village.

On Saturday, there will be free parking and shuttles available at exit 5 off of Route 3.

*Event Note, Illuminate Thanksgiving has been moved inside to the First Parish Church in the Town Square due to weather

