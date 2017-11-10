Plymouth County: Real Estate Still Good Despite Time of Year

By
Christine James
Posted on November 10, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

Taking a look at the real estate numbers for Plymouth County for the past month and they look pretty good, even as there’s typically a slowdown during this time of year.

Christine James spoke with Plymouth County Register of Deeds John Buckley:

 

About Christine James

Christine James is the Managing News Editor, and anchor at WATD. She has been a fixture here since 1990. Along the way in her WATD newsroom journey, she has won numerous broadcast awards including the Associated Press and Edward R. Murrow National Award for "Best Newscast."