Plymouth County: Sheriff’s Department Signs Agreement to Partner with ICE

By
Charles Mathewson
Posted on November 24, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department has joined two other sheriff’s departments in Massachusetts in implementing a partnership with the federal immigration enforcement agency, ICE. Under the 287-G program, Sheriff Joe McDonald has signed an agreement with ICE, had sheriff’s deputies trained by ICE and held a public forum to answer questions about the program. McDonald says it will enhance pubic safety. Critics say it could ensnare people merely accused of minor crimes. WATD’s Charles Mathewson has this report.

