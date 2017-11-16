Plymouth: ‘How to Run for Office’ Presentation Tonight

November 16, 2017

For anybody interested in local politics, the Plymouth Area League of Women Voters will be holding a presentation on how to run for office.

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan political organization who encourages citizens to be informed and involved in government.

The presentation will feature speakers discussing the legal requirements for running for office, how to run a campaign, and three Plymouth women who currently are in or have retired from public office.

The presentation entitled “How to Run For Office” will begin at 7:00 at the new Town Hall located at 26 Court Street in Plymouth.

 

