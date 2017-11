What was the most valuable commodity in Plymouth Saturday? A parking space. Record numbers of people came out for the Thanksgiving parade. Fife and drum corps, drum and bugle corps, equestrians and war reenactors participated. Here’s some of what it sounded like.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Parade-1.mp3

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising