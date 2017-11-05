Plymouth: Man Arrested for Stabbing Ex-girlfriend

A violent stabbing in Pembroke has left a woman in critical condition.

It happened around 10:00 a.m. Saturday on Plymouth St. Beach.

Police say the woman’s ex-boyfriend, 49-year-old Mario Facchini, stabbed her five times.

He’ll appear in court Monday on charges including attempted murder.

Facchini was arrested in Plymouth after a massive search by police from that town, as well as Halifax, Wareham, Bourne, and Mashpee.

