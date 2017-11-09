Plymouth: Missing Twin Girls Found in Maine

By
Christine James
Posted on November 9, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

Two 9-year-old twin sisters from Plymouth are found safe in Maine, after they were apparently taken to Maine by their mother’s boyfriend.

Christine James has details with Plymouth Police Chief Michael Botieri:

