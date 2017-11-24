Plymouth: National Day of Mourning Draws Crowd of Over 1,000

The 48th Annual National Day of Mourning took place yesterday at Cole’s Hill in Plymouth, attracting a crowd of roughly 1,000. The observance is a way for the Native Americans and their supporters to say that, for them, the arrival of Europeans meant the theft of native lands and relentless attacks on their culture. Moonanums James, of the United American of New England, told WATD’s Ed Perry that for the most part the event was peaceful, until an incident took place 20 years ago.

James says that since then changes were made.

James says that Native Americans have also made progress when it comes to Columbus Day with many communities renaming the holiday Indigenous Peoples Day.

