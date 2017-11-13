Plymouth: Officials Celebrate New Town Hall

Plymouth made it official. It has a new Town Hall in and behind the 1820 Courthouse downtown.

Our Charles Mathewson walked with selectmen Sunday afternoon.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/V-Plymouth-Mathewson-11-13.mp3

