Plymouth: Pembroke Man Accused of Stabbing His Ex is Held Without Bail

A man charged with stabbing a woman in Pembroke was ordered held without bail following a dangerousness hearing on Friday.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office says the judge in the case ruled that there were no conditions of release for Mario Facchini that would reasonably ensure the safety of the victim.

The 49-year-old Facchini is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend on a Plymouth St. beach.

The alleged victim drove herself to Hanson and was then Medflighted to Massachusetts General Hospital.

Facchini is being charged with two felony counts of Armed Assault with Intent to Murder and Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

He will return to court December 14 for a Probable Cause Hearing.

