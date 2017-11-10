Plymouth: Pembroke Man Accused of Stabbing His Ex is Held Without Bail

– Posted on November 10, 2017Posted in: Local News
Mario Facchini at his arraignment at Plymouth District Court. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.
A man charged with stabbing a woman in Pembroke was ordered held without bail following a dangerousness hearing on Friday.
The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office says the judge in the case ruled that there were no conditions of release for Mario Facchini that would reasonably ensure the safety of the victim.
The 49-year-old Facchini is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend on a Plymouth St. beach.
The alleged victim drove herself to Hanson and was then Medflighted to Massachusetts General Hospital.
Facchini is being charged with two felony counts of Armed Assault with Intent to Murder and Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.
A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
He will return to court December 14 for a Probable Cause Hearing.
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.