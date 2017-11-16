Plymouth: Pilgrim Decommissioning Panel Hears Presentation for Entergy

When the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant closes in 2019 it will leave a large amount of radioactive waste that will remain deadly for centuries. No one know how long it will remain on Rocky Point in Plymouth. Energy Corporation stores it in a pool of water now. It has begun to transfer it to to enormous dry casks on the site. Precisely where and how it will be kept has importance to the decommissioning advisory panel which met Wednesday night. Hearing a presentation from Energy, they liked neither the where nor the how.

WATD’s Charles Mathewson spoke with panel chairman Sean Mullin.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/V-Plymouth-Mathewson-11-16.mp3

