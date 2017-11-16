Plymouth: Pilgrim Decommissioning Panel Hears Presentation for Entergy

By
Charles Mathewson
Posted on November 16, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

When the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant closes in 2019 it will leave a large amount of radioactive waste that will remain deadly for centuries. No one know how long it will remain on Rocky Point in Plymouth. Energy Corporation stores it in a pool of water now. It has begun to transfer it to to enormous dry casks on the site. Precisely where and how it will be kept has importance to the decommissioning advisory panel which met Wednesday night. Hearing a presentation from Energy, they liked neither the where nor the how.

WATD’s Charles Mathewson spoke with panel chairman Sean Mullin.

 

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About Charles Mathewson

Charles Mathewson worked in print journalism for more than two decades as a reporter and editor, and has won several regional and national awards. He resides in Plymouth where he writes fiction and paints, when not producing award-winning news as a reporter for WATD.