Plymouth: Plimoth Plantation Workers Picket Over Stalled Union Negotiations

On the eve of Plimoth Plantation’s annual Thanksgiving Day celebrations, Plantation workers began a two day picket this weekend because of stalled union negotiations….Bobbi Clark caught up with the captain of the picket line on Saturday….

John Kemp is a 30 year Plantation employee and a member of the year old Society of Allied Museum Professionals.

“And, since that time our managers have been, basically, failing to negotiate in good faith.”

According to Kemp, there has been a steady decline at the Plantation over the last 5 to 10 years:

“You’re not going to find as many staff people. There has been considerable reduction in support both for the staff and for the sites.”

So, Kemp says one of the major concerns is that there is safety…

“…of the staff, and of the museum itself. When you have a large number of people you have dangerous tools, you have fires, you have large animals.”

Workers want a contract…

“…it’s been a year. We should have a contract. The staff is among the lower paid staff of museum workers. If you compare us with other museums, we are not anywhere near the top for our staff, where our managers have relatively high salaries compared to other museums.”

WATD reached out to Plimoth Plantation to get their side of the story.

Spokesperson Kate Sheehan:

