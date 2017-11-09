Plymouth: Public Schools Implement Prevention Program

Plymouth Public Schools will be implementing a new prevention program for eighth grade students.

PreVenture is a research-based program that recognizes how children’s personality traits can indicate potential substance abuse disorders down the road.

That’s Director of Student Support Services, Sean Halpin, who says students will take the Substance Use Risk Profile Scale or SURPS, within the next week or two.

The students that score high in any of the four categories are then invited to two ninety-minute group sessions.

Those sessions focus on building skills in decision-making and goal-setting to help students change their current ways of thinking to form healthier strategies when facing difficult situations.

Halpin says parents will be informed about every step of the program and that the two ninety-minute sessions will be implemented after January 1st.

