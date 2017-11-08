Plymouth: Selectmen Prepare for Special Town Meeting

Plymouth will have a partial do-over of its Fall Town Meeting. Selectmen hope it’s a one time event. They met with Town Clerk Laurence Pizer and Moderator Steve Triffletti last night to better understand why a key Town Meeting vote was not counted and to prevent it in the future. Any voting problem should be brought to the moderator as soon as it arises. He will stop the meeting until the problem is resolved. It puts the responsibility for individual votes on individual Town Meeting Representatives. The special is scheduled to convene Dec. 6. It will have two articles. It will cost $4,500.

