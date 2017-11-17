Plymouth: Town Meeting Convenes Dec. 6

In Plymouth, a special town meeting is scheduled next month—some folks think it unnecessary because two articles on the warrant were shot down at Town Meeting last month…

But, Town Moderator Steven Triffletti recalls that, years ago, when he first became moderator “…there was a proposal to build the Pine Hills. It failed on several occasions. However, it came back before Town Meeting on multiple occasions— as we know today, the Pine Hills proposal passed.”

The town’s taxpayers were spoken for at fall Town Meeting–Representatives raising concerns about the high price tag for the redesign of the waterfront promenade. But, Triffletti says the town will, in December, respond to those concerns, and in addition…

“…I’ve been advised by Town Meeting members that there are some who wish to have a proposal that is smaller in scope. In October we had a proposal for sixteen million, I understand at least one Town Meeting member would like to propose that we spend half that amount of money.”

The article that would have redesigned Obery Street failed at fall town meeting— some think largely due to safety concerns voiced by the School Committee, but Triffletti says:

“Since the October Town Meeting, the Board of Selectmen have met with the Plymouth School Committee in order to resolve that concern.”

Town Meeting will convene December 6th at 7 PM at North High School.

