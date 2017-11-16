Plymouth: West Bridgewater Man Indicted on Murder Charge

A West Bridgewater man is indicted on a murder charge stemming from the death of his mother.

According to Plymouth County District Attorney, Tim Cruz, 34-year-old Danny Lopes Jr. has been indicted Wednesday by a Plymouth County Grand Jury on one count of Murder and one count of Intimidation.

On August 27th of this year, Police arrived at 93 Columbus Avenue to find 72-year-old Julia Fernandes.

West Bridgewater Police and State Police launched an investigation and obtained an arrest warrant for Lopes, who was the sole suspect in the case.

Police located Lopes the following day in Rhode Island, where he was held as a fugitive from justice before he waived rendition and was returned to Massachusetts by State Police.

Lopes is indicted on one charge of intimidating a witness after he sent a threatening letter from the Plymouth County Correctional Facility to a witness who testified against him.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney, Brian Fahy.

