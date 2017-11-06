Plymouth: Woman in Pembroke Stabbing in Stable Condition; Suspect Arraigned

A Hanson woman is in stable condition after Pembroke Police say she was stabbed by her ex-boyfriend.

Mario Facchini, 49, was arrested Saturday in connection to the incident.

According to the police report, Facchini told the victim he had a check for her and they met by the Plymouth Street beach in Pembroke.

Facchini expressed to the victim he wanted to get back together, the victim refused. The report says he called her a derogatory term, hit a console screen in the vehicle, then stabbed the victim multiple times.

Facchini drove off in a vehicle registered to the victim, while the victim drove away and called 911 for help.

Responding officers found the victim near South and Monponsett Street in Hanson, covered in blood. She was Med-Flighted to Mass. General Hospital in critical condition where she needed surgery and a breathing tube.

Prosecutors said in court today that the breathing tube was removed and she is in stable condition.

After a manhunt involving officers from Hanson, Halifax, Bourne, Mashpee, Wareham, and Plymouth, Facchini was located in Plymouth. Plymouth Police say a friend convinced Facchini to turn himself in.

He was arraigned Monday on felony counts of Armed Assault with Intent to Murder and Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Judge James Sullivan ordered he be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing, which is scheduled for Wednesday at Plymouth District Court.

