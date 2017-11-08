Quincy election results are in, featuring 3 Councilor at Large seats, 3 School Committee openings and three City Councilor races.

Incumbent Noel DiBona comes in at top of the list for city councilor at large with 8,839 votes and thanks his supporters for the win:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Quincy-3-11-8.mp3



Former school committee member Anne Mahoney wins the second councilor at large seat garnering 6,954 votes.

And Incumbent Nina Liang wins the third councilor at large opening, with 6,773 votes.

In the Ward 1 City Councilor race, David McCarthy wins 2,471 against challenger Joseph Murphy with 907.

In Ward 2 Kristen Hughes wins 1391 over Michael Hurley at 1,217.

In Ward 6 William Harris scores a victory defeating Herbert Shaughnessy 1511 to 1375.

Three school committee seats are won by Emily Lebo 8,062, Doug Gutro at 7,379 and Anthony Andronico with 4,871 votes.

