Quincy: Residents Off the Rails at Public Meeting Regarding Wollaston T Station Reconstruction

About 70 people attended a highly contentious public meeting at the Quincy Central Middle School with representatives of the MBTA Wednesday night, regarding the planned shutdown and renovation of the Wollaston T Station.

The plans are to shut down the station for improvements and to make it A.D.A. compliant, beginning Tuesday, January 2, 2018, for about 20 months.

Shuttle buses have already begun replacing Red Line service between the North Quincy and Braintree T Stations from Sundays through Thursdays, from 9pm until closing.

In February 2018, service from North Quincy and Braintree will be replaced by shuttle buses for eighteen weekends, over the course of 2 years.

Some residents are going off the rails, regarding the impacts to Wollaston T riders.

“Our goal here is to get people to work, not to inconvenience them, and a total shutdown of the station, is, I think, unreasonable. We’ve all seen before, how T stations have gone through construction, and as riders, we’ve all lived with it. This is a total shutdown; a total, I think, disregard of the people!” said Quincy resident Bill Burke.

Quincy City Counselor at Large Elect Anne Mahoney is also extremely unhappy with what she sees as a lack of city planning, regarding the project.

“We’ve really sat back on our heels and we just don’t have a traffic plan. We don’t have a plan for neighborhoods. This is going to impact neighborhoods all throughout the City of Quincy, from Quincy Center all the way down to North Quincy. We’re putting a development up in North Quincy at the same time.

It really does really make you question our city leaders both in the Mayor’s office, the Administration’s office – even our Counselors – that we’re not having these discussions, and demanding them.

We have a lot of things to take care of here in the City of Quincy, and the M.B.T.A. is really kind of part of our spinal cord, and if we’re not taking care of it, then we’re not doing a service to the people who live here,” Mahoney exclaimed.

Listen to the story here

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Quincy-Wollaston-T-Forum-.mp3



