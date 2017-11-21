Quincy: Two Arrested Following Drug Investigation

Two men were arrested on drug charges following an investigation.

Quincy Police say that in October and November the department’s Drug Control Unit began an investigation into a group distributing Cocaine in the City of Quincy.

After obtaining several search warrants those warrants were executed on Sunday at various locations including a home on Bersani Cir. where detectives uncovered a Ruger SR1911 .45 loaded firearm, approx. 12 grams of cocaine, $1,615 cash, and items used in the sale and distribution of narcotics.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Jared Disciullo on charges of Possession of a Firearm Without a License, Illegal Possession of Ammunition, Possession of Class B With the Intent to Distribute, and Conspiracy To Violate the Controlled Substances Act.

Also arrested was 32-year-old Matthew Dillon-Murdock who was charged with Possession of Class B With the Intent to Distribute and Conspiracy To Violate the Controlled Substances Act.

Both suspects were arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court.

