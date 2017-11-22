Rockland: Officials Address Litter in Town

Officials in Rockland want to reduce the amount of litter around town.

According to data from the Open Space Committee, nips, or miniature alcohol bottles, are the item that’s most commonly found during the Rail-Trail Cleanup.

The Selectmen have the option to ban the sale of nips, but the Board was concerned it would impact local liquor stores.

“Our intent is not to hurt any business in town, in fact we want to encourage business,” said Chairman Ed Kimball. “But the disposal is an issue… we want to figure out a way to address the problem without affecting the business outcome.”

Dave Luke of Luke’s Liquors suggested licensees pay a fee to help with the cleanup, rather than a ban.

“Whether that’s attached to our license or not, or that’s a separate fee, that would go a long way towards getting litter picked up and put away,” said Luke. “We have a problem, we’re going to work to solve it.”

Ultimately, the Board of Selectmen voted to form a working group with store owners to continue discussing a solution.

