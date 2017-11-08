Scituate: Animal Control Officer Honored for Her Service

A member of a South Shore police department has been named as the Massachusetts Animal Control Officer of the Year.

Scituate Animal Control Officer Kim Stewart was honored at Monday night’s selectmen’s meeting for the award and says she could not do her job without the residents and departments support.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/scituate1-11-8-2017.mp3

Scituate Chief of Police Michael Stewart was there and spoke about how animal control officer Kim Stewart goes above and beyond her role.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/scituate2-11-8-2017.mp3

The MSPCA and the Animal Rescue League named Kim Stewart as the 2017 officer of the year.

